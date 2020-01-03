Paumanok Publications


News and Events
  • JAN 3, 2020 Paumanok releases "High-Reliability Inductors World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2024 ISBN #:1-893211-99-1 -2019 (HIRELL2019)"LEARN MORE
  • DEC 5, 2019 Paumanok releases "Circuit Protection Components: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2024 ISBN # 1-893211-22-3 (2019)"LEARN MORE
  • OCT 25, 2019 Paumanok releases "Ceramic Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2024"LEARN MORE
  • SEPT 16, 2019 Paumanok releases "Nickel Electrode Powder & Paste for MLCC: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2024"LEARN MORE
  • AUG 22, 2019 Paumanok releases the much awaited "Inductors, Beads and Cores: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2024"LEARN MORE
  • AUG 01, 2019 Paumanok releases the much awaited "Linear Resistors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2024 ISBN# 1-89-3211-38-X (LR2019)"LEARN MORE
  • JULY 10, 2019 Paumanok releases the much awaited "CAPACITORS: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2024"LEARN MORE
  • JUNE 21, 2019 Paumanok CEO Dennis Zogbi states "Advanced market research has moved from components to raw materials, including dielectrics, electrodes and terminations in June 2019"
  • MAR 21, 2019 Paumanok releases the much awaited "Passive Electronic Components: World Market Outlook: 2019-2024"LEARN MORE
  • MAR 3, 2019 Paumanok Publishes"Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2023 ISBN # 1-893211-11-8 (2019)"LEARN MORE
  • JAN 21, 2019 Paumanok Publishes"Tantalum Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2023 ISBN # 1-893211-11-8 (2019)" LEARN MORE
  • FEB 21, 2019 "HOT TITLE ALERT- Sales of Paumanok's 2018 Inductor, Bead and Core study spike in February 2019"- LEARN MORE
  • DEC 18, 2018 Paumanok Publishes"Paper & Plastic Film Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2023 ISBN# 0-929717-87-2 (2019)" LEARN MORE
  • NOV 20, 2018 Paumanok Publishes"MLCC Shortages: FY 2019 Tier-To-Tier Strategies and Alternative Reference Design Solutions - ISBN #:1-893211-99-1 (MLCCSHORT2018)" LEARN MORE
  • SEPT 04, 2018 Paumanok Monthly Report Becomes Critical In Forecasting Any Upcoming Shift in the Global MLCC Shortage (Investors Tab Installed On PPI Site)"
  • JUNE 11, 2018 Paumanok CEO Dennis Zogbi To Present At The ECIA Statistical Conference> LEARN MORE
  • MAY 2, 2018 Paumanok releases "CAPACITY EXPANSION IN THE GLOBAL MLCC INDUSTRY 2018-2019"- LEARN MORE
  • APRIL 17, 2018 Paumanok releases "Inductors, Beads and Cores 2018"- LEARN MORE
  • MAR 2, 2018 Paumanok releases CRL 2018 report amidst shortages of MLCC and TFCR; volatile raw materials prices; challenging lead times- LEARN MORE
  • FEB 20, 2018 Paumanok set to release much awaited CRL 2018 report amidst shortages of MLCC and TFCR; volatile raw materials prices; challenging lead times
  • JAN 9, 2018 Paumanok releases new study on the state of the worldwide tantalum industry in 2018. LEARN MORE
  • DEC 11, 2017 Paumanok releases new MLCC market forecast report amidst global shortages. LEARN MORE
  • NOV 15, 2017 Chip Inductor Technology Comparison Finds that manufacturers of ceramic chip inductors are technologically advanced and on par with similarly designed components with respect to their physical case size/volumetric efficiency AND their thickness in mm; however, the true test of superior technology comes in the differences among vendors with respect to inductance per chip, operating frequency range and maximum rated current handling capabilities of individual chip components. LEARN MORE
  • NOV 14, 2017 Paumanok Releases "A Technical-Competitive Analysis of Ceramic Chip Inductor Manufacturers and Their Product Lines.” READ MORE
  • OCT 13, 2017 Paumanok Releases "Passive Electronic Components in Defense & Aerospace Electronics World Markets, Technologies and Opportunities: 2017-2022.” READ MORE
  • OCT 2, 2017 Paumanok Releases "TVS DIODES: World Market Outlook: 2017-2022 ISBN # 1-893211-22-3 (TVS2017).” READ MORE
  • SEPT 16, 2017 Paumanok Releases "Thick Film Chip Resistors: World Market Outlook: 2017-2022 ISBN: 1-893211-12-6 (2017)” READ MORE
  • AUGUST 30, 2017 Paumanok Releases "Ultra-Small Case Size Passive Electronic Components: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2017-2022 ISBN #:1-893211-99-1 (US2017)” READ MORE
  • AUGUST 10, 2017 Paumanok Releases "The Automotive Market Outlook For NTC Thermistors: 2017-2022 ISBN # 0-929717-02-3 (2017) NTC” READ MORE
  • July 23 2017 Paumanok Releases "Automotive Circuit Protection Components: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2017-2022 ISBN #:1-893211-99-1 AUTO ECPC (2017)” READ MORE
  • July 10, 2017 Paumanok Releases "Barium Titanate: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2017-2022 ISBN: 1-893211-75-4 (2017)” READ MORE
  • June 15, 2017 Paumanok Releases "The European Capacitor Market: Regional Outlook: 2017-2022 ISBN #:1-893211-99-1 (2017EUR)” READ MORE
  • June 2, 2017 Paumanok Releases "High Capacitance BME MLCC: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2017-2022 ISBN # 1-893211-02-9 (2017)” READ MORE
  • May 3, 2017 Paumanok CEO Dennis Zogbi To Keynote EDS Breakfast May 18, 2017 in Las Vegas” READ MORE
  • MAR 25, 2017 Paumanok Releases ““Passive Electronic Components: World Market Outlook: 2017-2022 ISBN #1-893211-99-1 (2017)” READ MORE
  • FEB 14, 2017 Paumanok Releases ““Capacitors for Medical Electronics: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2017-2022 ISBN # 1-893211-90-8 (HVQMedical2017)” READ MORE
  • JAN 21, 2017 Paumanok Releases ““Automotive Resistors: Global Technology & Market Assessment With Forecasts To 2020 ISBN #: 1-893211-99-1 AUTO R (2017)” READ MORE
  • JAN 12, 2017 Paumanok Releases ““Capacitor Markets in The Oil & Gas Electronics Industry: 2017-2022 ISBN # 1-893211-90-8 (OGCAP2017)” READ MORE
  • DEC 13, 2016 Paumanok Releases ““Inductors, Beads and Cores: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2016-2021 ISBN #1-893211-99-1 (2016)” READ MORE
  • DEC 5, 2016 Paumanok Releases ““PTFE Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2016-2021 ISBN # 0-929717-02-3 (2016HTPTFE)” READ MORE
  • NOV 21, 2016 Paumanok Releases ““Automotive Capacitors: Global Technology & Market Assessment With Forecasts To 2020 ISBN # 0-929717-02-3 (2016)” READ MORE
  • OCT 13, 2016 Paumanok Releases ““SUPERCAPACITORS: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2016-2021 ISBN #:0-929717-60-0 (2016)” READ MORE
  • SEPT 14, 2016 Paumanok Releases ““Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2016-2021 ISBN # 0-929717-02-3 (2016)” READ MORE
  • AUG 30, 2016 Paumanok Releases ““Linear Resistors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2016-2021 ISBN# 1-89-3211-38-X (LR2016).” READ MORE
  • AUG 8, 2016 Paumanok Releases ““Thin Film Passive Components: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2016-2021 ISBN # 1-893211-90-8 (THINFILMCRL2016).” READ MORE
  • JULY 13, 2016 Paumanok Releases ““Thin Film Inductors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2016-2021 ISBN #:1-893211-99-1 (MLCI2016THINFILM).” READ MORE
  • JULY 5, 2016 Paumanok Releases “Ceramic Chip Inductors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2016-2021 ISBN #:1-893211-99-1 (MLCI2016).” READ MORE
  • MAY 5, 2016 Paumanok Releases High Voltage Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2016-2021 ISBN # 1-893211-90-8 (HV2016) (2016) READ MORE
  • APRIL 16, 2016 Paumanok Releases Capacitors: Costs To Produce: 2016 ISBN #1-893211-00-2 (2016) READ MORE
  • MARCH 21, 2016 Paumanok Releases Passive Electronic Components: World Market Outlook: 2016-2021 ISBN #1-893211-99-1 (2016) READ MORE
  • FEBRUARY 17, 2016: Paumanok Releases High Temperature Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2016-2021; READ MORE
  • JANUARY 16, 2016: Paumanok Releases TANTALUM CAPACITORS: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2015-2020; READ MORE
  • December 30, 2015: Paumanok Releases Automotive Passive Components: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2015-2020; READ MORE
  • November 18, 2015: Paumanok Releases RF/Microwave Ceramic Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2015-2020 ISBN # 1-893211-90-8 (HFC2015); READ MORE
  • October 17, 2015: Paumanok Releases Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: FY 2015-2020 ISBN: ISBN # 1-893211-11-8 (2015).; READ MORE
  • September 17, 2015: Paumanok Releases TANTALUM: World Market Outlook: 2015-2020 ISBN: 1-893211-75-4 (TA2015); READ MORE
  • August 3, 2015, 2015: Paumanok Releases “Paper & Plastic Film Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2015-2020 ISBN# 0-929717-87-2 (2015); READ MORE
  • June 23, 2015, 2015: Paumanok Releases Ceramic Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2015-2020 ISBN # 1-893211-90-8 (2015) READ MORE
  • June 10, 2015, 2015: Paumanok Releases Inductors, Beads and Cores: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2015-2020 ISBN #1-893211-99-1 (2015) READ MORE
  • May 19, 2015: Paumanok Releases Value-Added & Application Specific Ceramic Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2015-2020 READ MORE
  • April 24, 2015: Paumanok Releases Thin Film Resistors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2015-2020 READ MORE
  • March 21, 2015: Dennis M. Zogbi To Chair Two Technical Sessions at QRTS (formerly CARTS)
  • March 17, 2015: Paumanok Releases Annual Report On Global Passive Component Markets READ MORE
 

